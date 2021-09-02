IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Life Goes On' is getting a reboot — here are the details

The series was the first production to feature a major character with Down syndrome.
Life Goes On
"Life Goes On" starred Kellie Martin, Monique Lanier, Chris Burke, Bill Smitrovich and Patti Lupone. Disney via Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

"Life Goes On" ... is going on, again.

One of the stars of the beloved 1990s series, Kellie Martin, tweeted out a Deadline report on Thursday that the show was getting a reboot, with "All American" showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll in charge.

"Some really exciting news that @ichadlowe and I had to keep quiet until now," Martin wrote in the tweet, referring to former co-star Chad Lowe. "A #LifeGoesOn reboot is in the works that will be written by the brilliant @kech99."

"Life" aired from 1989 to 1993, and focused on the Chicago-based Thatchers and their children. Son Corky (Chris Burke) was the first major character in a TV series to be portrayed with Down syndrome.

Meanwhile, Martin played Rebecca "Becca" Thatcher, and according to Deadline, the sequel will revisit her life now that she's a doctor, along with her family, when she returns to her hometown. Lowe is also said to be returning; He played Becca's boyfriend.

Lowe also tweeted out his congratulations to Carroll, and noted, "@Kellie_Martin and I are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to bring #LifeGoesOn back with Nkechi at the helm!"

Martin and Lowe are also set to executive produce on the series, which does not yet have a premiere date or channel. So stay tuned!

Will Smith surprises star of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot

Sept. 1, 202101:05
Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is a veteran entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for outlets including TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's the co-author of "The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion" and co-editor of "Across the Universe: Tales of Alternative Beatles." When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she nurses her sourdough starter and dreams of the day she can travel again.