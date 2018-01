share tweet pin email

For the fifth consecutive year, actor Liev Schreiber is nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the title character in Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” – a role that is a far cry from his days acting in plays. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Schreiber joins Willie Geist at The Public Theater in New York City, where he got his start on stage, and talks about his rise to a successful on-screen career, his past relationship with Naomi Watts, and what he likes about “Ray Donovan.”