Liane Moriarty writes character-driven thrillers, teeming with secrets, a bit of snark and deep revelations. Is it any surprise they've become one of Hollywood's go-to sources for stories?

Since the breakout success of HBO's "Big LIttle Lies," Moriarty's books have been adapted tapped to make other star-studded shows.

The next will be Peacock's "Apples Never Fall," landing on Peacock March 14. Peacock is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.

The Australian author has written eight books, per her website. Here's which have been adapted, and which are in the works.

'Big Little Lies' (2017)

Moriarty's novel "Big Little Lies" was published in 2014. The original tale was set in Sydney's coastal Northern Beaches neighborhood, where someone winds up dead. Zoom out, and it's clear the characters — a group of devoted mothers — are harboring a secret.

The HBO series debuted in 2017, moving its setting from Australia to Monterey, California. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley starred as the central characters, who challenge societal conventions while navigating broken marriages, tumultuous parent-child relationships and tricky friendships.

The series was renewed for a second season that deviated from the book, and introduced Meryl Streep to the cast.

‘The Hypnotist’s Love Story’ (2019)

Moriarty's 2013 novel follows professional hypnotherapist Ellen O’Farrell who helps clients make major life changes.

Working out of the coastal house she inherited from her grandparents, Ellen's life is peaceful. Then she strikes up a relationship with Patrick.

Trouble begins when they realize Patrick is being stalked by his ex-girlfriend. Rather than be put off, Ellen is fascinated. She wants to use her skillset to study Patrick’s ex-girlfriend, and even goes as far as wanting to meet her to learn more about her intentions.

ABC ordered “The Hypnotist’s Love Story” to pilot in 2019, per Deadline, but it never move forward The show's IMDB page has Heather Graham, Jane Seymour and the late Adan Canto in the cast.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ (2021)

"Nine Perfect Strangers" is a 2018 novel centering on a cast of disparate characters who all decide to partake in a wellness retreat due to their collapsing personal lives.

The 2021 Hulu adaptation stars, once again, Nicole Kidman in the lead role. This time, she's Tranquillum House's mysterious director, Masha. Her goal is to promote healing and revitalization among the strangers. Instead, from all that forced closeness, something darker emerges.

'Apples Never Fall' (2024)

Based on Moriarty's most recent novel, this upcoming series captures seemingly picturesque couple, Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy Delaney (Annette Bening), who are beginning their next chapter after selling a tennis academy.

Then a mysterious woman shows up on their doorstep, and Joy disappears, leaving the family in turmoil. With Stan as the prime suspect, their adult children are left to re-evaluate their parents' supposedly ideal marriage.

Jake Lacy as Troy, Essie Randles as Brooke, Alison Brie as Amy, and Conor Merrigan-Turner as Logan in "Apples Never Fall." Vince Valitutti / Peacock

Upcoming Liane Moriarty adaptations

'The Last Anniversary'

Kidman is behind the adaptation of Moriarty's 2005 novel "The Last Anniversary," which follows a woman who moves to an island after inheriting a house there.

The show is being adapted by Binge for Australian TV, per Deadline.

'The Husband's Secret'

A film adaptation of Moriarty's 2013 novel is in the works, with Blake Lively tapped for the lead role.

'Truly Madly Guilty'

"Big Little Lies" co-stars Witherspoon and Kidman optioned Moriarty's novel in 2016, the same year as its release. It tells the story of a tragedy at a barbcue.

'What Alice Forgot'

"What Alice Forgot" was optioned for an adaptation in 2014. In the book, Alice wakes up 10 years after giving birth to her first child, realizing that her life has fallen apart. She's getting divorced, is estranged from her sister and doesn't even like herself. She has a chance to do it all over.