Liam Hemsworth is speaking out about the breakup of his marriage to Miley Cyrus — although he’s not exactly saying a whole lot.

“You don't understand what it's like,” the actor, 29, told Daily Mail Australia when asked about the split. “I don't want to talk about it, mate.”

News that the stars were going their separate ways after less than a year of marriage broke over the weekend.

Hemsworth and Cyrus confirmed in December they had tied the knot. Getty Images

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ rep told TODAY.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus continued to focus on the theme of evolving when she posted a message on Instagram the day after news of the split broke.

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote, in part.

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, met in 2009 on the set of the movie "The Last Song." They dated on and off for three years, before the actor popped the question in 2012. They would call off the engagement a year later before ultimately renewing their relationship in 2015.

The couple revealed last December they had gotten married.

"I feel really happy, and really fortunate to be with such a great person," Hemsworth told TODAY's Willie Geist in February. "We've been through so much together over the last ten years, so it felt like it was time."

Back in January, rumors began circulating that the couple was expecting a baby. Last month, the "Wrecking Ball" singer said the idea starting a family didn't appeal to her.

"We’re getting handed a piece-of-s--- planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child," she told Elle. "Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that."