Feb. 15, 2019, 2:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Liam Hemsworth is a married man now — and, as he recently told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist, he's a "really happy" one, too.

In a preview from their chat, which will air on the show this weekend, the actor opened up about his December nuptials to his longtime partner, pop star Miley Cyrus.

"It was a really special day," Hemsworth said of the event, which remained a secret from the public until after it was over. "It was pretty much just immediate family."

The small ceremony was held two days before Christmas and took place in the couple's Nashville home.

Hemsworth and Cyrus met on the set of the movie "The Last Song" a decade ago and began dating almost immediately. Though they had ups and downs — and one post-engagement breakup — since then, they grew closer than ever.

"I feel really happy, and really fortunate to be with such a great person," the "Isn't It Romantic" star told Geist. "We've been through so much together over the last ten years, so it felt like it was time."

Mike Smith / TODAY

According to the rumor mill, which churned out numerous "They tied the knot!" stories following their 2012 engagement, it was past time.

"I think I've been fake married about 9,000 times before my actual real marriage," the 29-year-old said with a laugh.

Fortunately, neither he nor his 26-year-old wife take the tabloid talk too seriously.

"We just try to keep as much of it private as we can," Hemsworth explained. "There's a lot of things we can't control, obviously."

He said the key to dealing with it is simply "not buying into the things that are said about us."

Fans of the actor can find out what else he has to say about them — and other topics — on Sunday TODAY.