LeVar Burton reacts after report says 'Jeopardy!' in talks for permanent host

If LeVar Burton isn’t named the permanent host of “Jeopardy!” he will be at peace with the decision.

Variety reported Wednesday that the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is in serious talks to replace the late Alex Trebek as the full-time host.

Burton appeared to address the talk in a tweet Thursday.

I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure. 🙏🏾 — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 5, 2021

“I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won,” he wrote.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Some fans flocked to Twitter to express their dismay that Richards may get the gig, with several saying Burton is the right person for the job.

Burton, known for his work on “Reading Rainbow” on PBS and for starring on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” hosted “Jeopardy!” last week following a strong fan movement to include him among the roster of fill-in hosts.

"THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me," he tweeted when word got out in April that he would take his place at the podium.

"YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time," he added.

He has not been shy about how much he would like to host, even talking about it long before Trebek’s death.

In 2013, he tweeted that he had signed a fan petition requesting he be the show’s next star. In 2018, he also tweeted that “Jeopardy!” is the only “game show I’ve ever wanted to host.”