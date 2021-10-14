Letitia Wright denies report she spread anti-vaccination views on 'Black Panther 2' set

Actor Letitia Wright denied a report that she has been speaking out against COVID-19 vaccinations during the filming of Marvel’s “Black Panther 2.”

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter alleged that Wright was sharing her views about the vaccines in Atlanta on the set of the highly anticipated superhero sequel. Wright denied the report, which cited an unnamed source, in a statement Wednesday on Instagram.

“I honestly assert that this was completely untrue,” she wrote. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.”

Wright, who plays the character of Shuri in the Marvel universe of films, faced backlash in December when she posted a video on Twitter that made unsubstantiated claims about COVID-19 vaccines.

The video included a long monologue by Tomi Arayomi, the founder of a Christian ministry, who questioned the contents of the vaccines but did not provide evidence for his claims.

Critics at the time characterized Wright as reckless for sharing the content, including fellow Marvel franchise star Don Cheadle. Cheadle called the video "hot garbage," adding that he would “never defend anybody posting this.”

Wright did not respond to a request for comment in December, but she tweeted in defense of herself, saying her only intention was to raise “my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.”

The Hollywood Reporter article last week renewed the criticism of Wright, with some people bringing up the irony of her spreading anti-vaccination views when her “Black Panther” character is a respected scientist in the film franchise.

Fans have also speculated whether Wright will wear the “Black Panther” suit following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the title character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shuri, princess of the fictional country of Wakanda, has taken on the superhero mantle in the comic books.

Representatives for Marvel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

