Lester Holt, Willie Geist are on People's list of Sexiest Men Alive

OK, we all know by now that country superstar and "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton is People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017.

But we're just as thrilled (maybe even more so) to discover that NBC's Lester Holt and Willie Geist are also included in this year's lineup of fellow totally sexy guys!

We knew all along that Lester Holt and Willie Geist should be included on that yearly list.

They're included alongside other fellow awesome newsmen like CNN's Anderson Cooper, The New York Times' Charles Blow and The Daily's Michael Barbaro, and share some words of wisdom.

"Keep your head down, do your job, get your facts straight," Geist, 42, tells the magazine about how he does his job (he also hosts NBC's "Sunday TODAY"). "I try to just strip away all the artifice."

Meanwhile Holt, 58, talks about his offspring — specifically his grandson Henry, from son Stefan: "There is nothing like seeing your baby hold his baby." Aww!

Blake may be on the cover, but the good stuff's inside.

But Holt also offered a different kind of advice; apparently, if you want to approach him skip the selfie. "I miss the days when people would come up and want to talk."

And what does the anchor of "NBC Nightly News" find most attractive: "I find confidence sexy."

Duly noted! Congrats, guys!

People's Sexiest Man Alive issue hits newsstands Friday.

