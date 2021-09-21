Leslie Jordan posts throwback pic of himself with '6-pack' abs

Leslie Jordan is reminiscing about his six-pack abs.

The 66-year-old actor posted a throwback photo of himself posing shirtless next to a convertible and called attention to his toned stomach.

"I just called 1980 and told it I wanted my 6-pack back — except in those days I was drinking and I'm afraid they’ll think I want beer," the comedian wrote in the caption.

Octavia Spencer commented that she understands where Jordan is coming from with the throwback post.

"If they call u back text me," Spencer wrote. "There are things I want, too."

The "Will and Grace" star has become an Instagram must-follow for his hilarious videos and willingness to tackle popular memes. It turns out, his 5.6 million followers also appreciated the thirst trap and couldn't help but swoon over Jordan's 1980s buff physique.

Carson Kressley called him a "stud," while Paula Deen commented, "What a hunk!"

Comedian Fortune Feimster chimed in with a "Hubba hubba" and the fire emoji.

As Jordan alluded to in his caption, he will celebrate 24 years of sobriety next month.

"I felt it was a lot easier to be gay when I was loaded," Jordan told People. "My problem was I was a bar drinker. I started getting DUIs. My gosh. And that one year (1997) I got three in a row. They sentenced me to 120 days."