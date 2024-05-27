What happened to Leslie Carter? What to know about Nick Carter's late sister

Leslie Carter, a younger sister of former Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, died in 2012.

She was the first of the five Carter siblings to pass away. Nick Carter’s younger brother, singer Aaron Carter, died in 2022, and one of his younger sisters, Bobbie Jean Carter, died in 2023.

Leslie Carter, seen here with her brother, Aaron Carter, died in 2012. Aaron Carter would pass away 10 years later. Michael Tran Archive / FilmMagic

Today, Nick Carter and Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad, are the only remaining members of the five Carter siblings.

Nick Carter also has three half-siblings: Taelyn Dobson, Ginger Lee Carter and Kaden Carter. Ginger Lee Carter, who was the daughter of Nick Carter’s father from a previous relationship, died at 51 last year.

Leslie Carter died at age 25 on Jan. 31, 2012. Her cause of death was an apparent overdose, authorities said at the time.

Several prescription medications were found on the scene by authorities after her death, including a medication often used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, a muscle relaxant, and an anxiety medication, police said.

Carter was survived by her husband and daughter, who was born in 2011.

Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter, Aaron Carter and Angel Carter appeared together at the Reality Remix Really Awards in Los Angeles in October 2006. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Leslie Carter was a singer and reality star who appeared alongside her four full siblings — Nick, Aaron, Angel and Bobbie Jean Carter — on “House of Carters,” an E! reality show that followed the brothers and sisters’ lives and family dynamics.

She released a handful of pop singles, including 2001’s “Like Wow!”, which was included in the “Shrek” soundtrack. In 2006, Carter also founded a pop-rock band, The Other Half, which broke up in 2009.

The singer’s family released a statement to Access Hollywood following her death.

“Our family is grieving right now and it’s a private matter. We are deeply saddened for the loss of our beloved sister, daughter, and granddaughter, Leslie Carter,” the statement read, TODAY reported at the time.

In September 2012, one of Leslie Carter’s sisters, Angel Carter Conrad, the twin sister of Aaron Carter, honored her in an Instagram post.

“Miss you #wemissyouleslie,” she wrote in the caption, sharing what appear to be childhood photos of her late sister.

Bobbie Jean Carter, Angel Carter, and Leslie Carter appeared together during a lunch with US Weekly magazine in September 2006 in New York. Kristy Leibowitz / Getty Images

Following Leslie Carter’s death, Nick Carter spoke publicly about his “toxic” relationship with his family, which influenced his decision not to attend Leslie Carter’s funeral.

He said in a 2013 appearance on “Dr. Phil” that “the communication is something that I’m still to this day trying to work on. ... It’s tough when you come from a background like that and a home that is really up and down and rollercoaster.”

The former Backstreet Boys member also said he did not attend Leslie Carter’s funeral because his family blamed him for her death. He said on “Dr. Phil” that unnamed family members believed that if he “had been there” for his sister, she might have survived.

“I felt (that) was unfair, especially with all the things I have done,” Carter said. “I love my family like everyone loves their family, but then there comes a point when you have to ask yourself if you’re helping them, or hurting them.”

Nick Carter, along with the late Aaron Carter, are the subjects of an upcoming documentary, “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.” The Investigation Discovery doc explore sexual assault allegations against Nick Carter, as well as Aaron Carter’s struggles with addiction and mental health issues.