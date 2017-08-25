Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet quote 'Titanic' to each other and we can't deal

share tweet pin email

Just when we thought Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet could not be any cuter, Winslet reveals that the duo still recite lines from "Titanic" to each other.

The actress told Glamour magazine that she and DiCaprio are "very, very close" and that "sometimes we do quote the odd "Titanic" line back and forth to each other, because only we can, and we find it really funny."

Paramount Pictures DiCapio and Winslet appear in "Titanic."

Imagine that! DiCaprio and Winslet together again on a beach somewhere channeling their inner Jack and Rose saying, "I'll never let go!" At least that's how we would like to think it goes down.

Winslet also opened up about her fun friendship with DiCaprio and said, "You don’t even want to know the last conversation we had, because it was so funny and made me laugh so much."

She continued, "We found ourselves saying to each other, ‘Can you imagine if the world really knew the stupid things we say?’"

âSheâs still as beautiful and radiant as the day I met her.â -@leodicaprio on Kate Winslet in 2008. #FlashbackFridayhttps://t.co/BpCkEPjCZ6 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2016

Fans of the iconic pair have had plenty of reasons to fangirl recently. DiCaprio and Winslet were spotted just last week poolside in St. Tropez together.

In July,the BFFs joined forces with their "Titanic" co-star Billy Zane, who played the film's villain, at a charity auction.

Getty Images Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are seen on stage during the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 4th Annual Saint-Tropez Gala.

However, one of their most epic reunions happened on the Oscars red carpet in 2016. The night only got more magical for DiCaprio, who ended up taking home his first Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in "The Revenant."

The 20th anniversary of "Titanic" is just a few months away, and we can only imagine what DiCaprio and Winslet have up their sleeves for that!