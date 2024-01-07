Who is Vittoria Ceretti, Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored girlfriend?

Ever since Vittoria Ceretti was first romantically linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in 2023, public interest in the model has soared.

Ceretti, 25, isn't new to the modeling scene, and she has had a successful career on the runway for more than a decade.

Here's everything to know about Ceretti.

She was born in Italy

The 25-year-old was born in Brescia, Italy, in June 1998. While chatting with Harper's Bazaar in 2019, the model gushed about her childhood hometown.

When asked where she would travel if she could choose anywhere in the world, Ceretti cited Val Trompia, a valley in Brescia.

“I have very fond memories of it because I grew up there in the countryside. Now, I spend most of my days in cities around the world, but I am still a country girl at heart,” she said.

Vittoria Ceretti at a gala during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 30, 2023. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

She was previously married

In January 2020, Ceretti married Matteo Milleri, a DJ. The following year, she posted an anniversary tribute to her husband and shared a video from their wedding.

“Meeting you has changed my life forever since the very first instant we looked into each other’s eyes , the same way you still look into my eyes today,” she wrote. “Our love story is the best story i know that was never written in books.”

Cetteri has since stopped posting photos of Milleri on social media.

She's a model

Ceretti has had a successful career in the modeling industry for more than a decade and has appeared on the runway and in print/digital photo spreads.

Vittoria Ceretti walks the runway during the Dolce Gabbana Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23, 2023. Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

During a 2021 interview with Vogue, the model called her first beauty contract with Chanel a "changing point" in her career and listed her first American Vogue cover as a pivotal accomplishment.

“Me as an 18-year-old being asked to be on that cover, I mean it’s still shocking to me to think about it," she said.

Ceretti has worked with many top brands and designers over the years and paid tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld in 2023, four years after his death.

"I’ve been spending the past 4 years thinking about you nearly everyday. I remember the sound of your voice like you were speaking to me yesterday or the way you pronounced my name with your French accent.... You gave me so much. I will be grateful for you forever," she wrote.

She stumbled into her modeling career

While chatting with Vogue in 2021, Ceretti explained that she didn't really expect to become a successful model when she first entered the industry.

"When I was 14, as a joke, literally as a joke with my cousin, we decided to send pictures to this agency that was doing this contest that’s called Elite Model Look. They sent an email back and they were like, ‘Oh we actually want to see you.’ Then I had to tell my mom, and I was like, ‘Mom, listen, I did this,’" she said.

Vittoria Ceretti walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show on Oct. 3, 2023, in Paris, France. Kristy Sparow / WireImage

In 2017, the model also spoke to Elle about the experience of starting her career as a teenager.

“I’m glad I started so young, because it meant I could do it little by little, and my mom was right next to me the entire time,” she said. “I learned a lot about modeling, but also a lot about myself.”

She's interested in psychology

If she wasn't a model, Ceretti might have pursued a career in psychology, a topic she's spoken about with passion on several occasions.

In 2017, the model chatted with Elle about her interest in the topic.

“I studied psychology in school, and I learned how to understand people’s feelings, how to get along with people and relate to people. I’ve always had it inside — this ability to read people, how to get into someone else’s head and help them with their problems. And I love when people trust me with their feelings and I can get into any kind of dialogue with them about their inner stuff. I think it’s the thing I enjoy most besides modeling,” she said.

The same year, Ceretti opened up about her love for psychology while talking with W Magazine.

“After modeling I would love to keep working in this world, maybe as an actress, and have a family,” she said. “Another dream I have is to be a psychologist."

She's been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio since the summer of 2023

DiCaprio was first romantically linked to Ceretti in the summer of 2023.

The actor and model haven't commented on their rumored relationship yet, but have been photographed together on several occasions.