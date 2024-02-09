Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy: A timeline of their rumored relationship

Actor Leo Woodall is back in the spotlight as a star of Netflix's "One Day." But fans might know him from another hit TV show: "The White Lotus."

In the second season of the hit HBO murder mystery show, which takes place in Italy, Woodall portrayed Jack, the nephew of a wealthy tourist tasked with whisking away an assistant from her boss.

And while Woodall didn't share much screen time on the show with his co-star Meghann Fahy — who played Daphne, a wife on a couples trip with her husband — the off-screen chemistry has appeared to last, with the pair being photographed together since the Season 2 finale aired in December 2022.

From "White Lotus" and beyond, here's what to know about Woodall and Fahy's relationship.

Representatives for Woodall and Fahy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com.

September 2022: Leo Woodall posts photos with Meghann Fahy and ‘White Lotus’ stars

Woodall posted his first pictures with Fahy and his "White Lotus" castmates on Instagram in September 2022. The first Polaroid photo in the carousel shows Woodall and Fahy standing together, while another features Woodall sticking his finger in her mouth. He captioned the photos, "That’s amore."

December 2022: Meghann Fahy posts more pics with Leo Woodall and ‘White Lotus’ cast

Fahy posted her own carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from "The White Lotus" on Instagram in December 2022. In the second photo, Woodall and Fahy pose together in a selfie, and in another photo, Woodall lays down on his back with a camera in hand. The last picture shows him on the streets of Sicily, holding a drink with a cigarette in his mouth.

January 2023: Meghann Fahy is asked about Leo Woodall dating rumors on ‘WWHL’

Fahy appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in January 2023 alongside Theo James, who played her character’s husband, Cameron. During the show, two fans asked Fahy if she was dating Woodall.

“That’s the rumor — that you and the uncle f----er are dating,” Cohen said, referencing the shocking ending of Episode 5 involving Woodall's character Jack and his alleged uncle Quentin (Tom Hollander) who are caught being intimate together.

Fahy put a stop the rumors: “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell. Come on, guys.”

Cohen said it would be “delicious” if the dating rumors were true, adding, “We would all love it.”

“You would? For you, I’ll say sure,” Fahy replied, leading the audience to roar with applause and James to exclaim, “Woo!”

“Kidding! Because you wanted me to say it so I said it,” she clarified.

Cohen suggested that maybe the pair were friends with benefits, but Fahy shut down the gossip, sternly saying: “We’re friends.”

February 2023: Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall and ‘White Lotus’ cast attend events during awards season

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26, 2023. Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

Woodall and Fahy were spotted together twice alongside their "White Lotus" co-stars in February 2023 — first at W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances party, and then again two days later at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony, where their co-star Jennifer Coolidge won outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, and the cast won the coveted outstanding ensemble in a drama series award.

July 2023: Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall pose for a photo in London

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards 2023 on July 2, 2023. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Woodall and Fahy were seen together again in July 2023 at the South Bank Sky Arts awards in London.

November 2023: Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy are photographed kissing

Woodall and Fahy were spotted walking the streets of New York City in November 2023, sharing a kiss on a rainy day. The photographs were shared by E! News.

January 2024: Leo Woodall embraces Meghann Fahy at an Emmys party

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy at the HBO & Max Post Emmys Reception on Jan. 15, 2024. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

In January 2024, Woodall was photographed with his arms around Fahy's shoulders at the HBO & Max post Emmys reception. Earlier in the night, their co-star Coolidge won an Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Tanya in "The White Lotus."

February 2024: Meghann Fahy comes along for Leo Woodall’s visit to Jimmy Kimmel’s show

Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall are seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Feb. 8, 2024. RB/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

The pair were most recently seen together in February 2024, when they were photographed outside a Los Angeles studio to film "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Woodall appeared on the Feb. 8 episode, where he spoke about "The White Lotus" and his new TV show, "One Day."