/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Lenny Kravitz doesn't think it's at all awkward that his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, works on the same TV show as his former fiancée Nicole Kidman — in fact, he thinks it's "beautiful."

During his Wednesday appearance on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," the retro rocker, 54, shared his feelings about Zoe, 30, co-starring with Kidman on HBO's Emmy-winning "Big Little Lies."

"I thought it was very interesting that they ended up on the same show," Kravitz revealed. "Zoe hadn't seen Nicole since she was younger, and so it was beautiful that they got to know each other as adults and make this great show together."

"And that's about it," he said, before adding, "Some things just don't work, but the wonderful thing is that we're all friends."

Lenny Kravitz, right, poses with his daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz in September. Zoe's mom is former "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World" star Lisa Bonet Getty Images

The "Fly Away" singer shares Zoe with his ex-wife, former "The Cosby Show" and "A Different World" star Lisa Bonet.

He romanced Kidman, 50, back in 2003, two years after her split from ex-hubby Tom Cruise — and two years before she met Keith Urban, 50, whom she married in 2006.

Apparently Kidman looks back fondly on her time with Kravitz. After all, she was the one who revealed the pair were once secretly engaged.

Zoe Kravitz and Nicole Kidman currently star together in HBO's Emmy-winning series "Big Little Lies." FilmMagic

During a February 2017 interview with The EDIT, the Oscar winner casually revealed the special connection she shared with her younger "Big Little Lies" co-star.

"Well, I knew Zoe because I was engaged to her father," she red, adding jokingly, "It's all in the family!"

Kidman obviously still thinks her old flame is pretty terrific. "I love Lenny; he's a great guy," she said right after dropping her bombshell.

Still friends: Lenny Kravitz poses with Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, in 2013. WireImage

As for Zoe, she considers herself lucky to be acting with the woman who nearly became her stepmom.

She called Kidman a "beast of an actress" in the same interview.

“She’s so good that sometimes it was distracting," Zoe gushed. "After every take I wanted to just stop and say, ‘Wow.’”

Months later, in June 2017, Zoe shared happy childhood memories of Kidman.

“I hadn’t seen her in a long time before 'Big Little Lies,' but there was a point where we were all kind of living together," she told the EDIT. "I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me."