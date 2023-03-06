YouTube star Lele Pons married rapper Guaynaa in a celebrity-filled wedding

YouTuber Lele Pons is officially off the market.

The 26-year-old, who has 17.8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, tied the knot with Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa on March 4, and the Miami wedding was a star-studded affair.

Photographer Kevin Ostajewski captured gorgeous photos of the newlyweds at every stage of their ceremony and reception.

Pons, whose full name is Eleonora Pons Maronese, enlisted the help of several of her celebrity friends to stand up for her on her big day. Paris Hilton, who was one of eight bridesmaids, shared a sweet message for her pal on Instagram.

“Beautiful wedding for such a perfect couple. It was an honor to be your bridesmaid on your special day,” she wrote. “Congratulations @LelePons and @Guaynaa! I’m so happy for you and loved celebrating your love. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness. I love you so much sis!”

For the reception, Hilton changed out of her blue bridesmaid dress for a slinky neutral number. She shared a series of photos, including one with her husband Carter Reum, on Instagram.

"Danced the night away to celebrate the most iconic bride @LelePons and the love of her life @Guaynaa. So grateful to have such incredible friends and see them so happy together. I’ll always cherish these memories," she captioned the post.

Brazilian Singing sensation Anitta was also a member of the bridal party and posted several photos from the special day on Instagram along with a message for the bride and groom.

“Love you both so much ... also got to hang out with friends that I haven’t seen in a while I love so much too,” she captioned the post.

Internet personality (and bridesmaid) Hannah Stocking shared several hilarious photos of herself crying happy tears at the couple’s nuptials.

“I still can’t believe my best friends are married!👰‍♀️ IM STILL CRYING! LELE YOURE A WHOLE WIFE! AHHH!! This was such an emotional and happy day for me. I can’t wait to watch you both be happy together forever,” she wrote.

Pons also had two flower girls stand by her side as she said "I do" and they sported matching white gowns with feathered cap sleeves.

Plenty of celebs were on hand to celebrate the happy couple, including DJs Diplo and Steve Aoki, model Winnie Harlow and Jonathan Cheban.

Pons' father, Luis Pons, walked her down the aisle. He shared several photos from the wedding, including one sweet shot where they're embracing at the reception.

"So much love," he captioned the post.