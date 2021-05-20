Lego announces 1st rainbow set ahead of LGBTQ Pride month

Lego is kicking off LGBTQ Pride month, which is celebrated every June, a little early this year and we're totally here for it. The beloved toy company announced they're releasing a special set, called "Everyone is Awesome," that celebrates the diversity of their fans.

This is the first time in Lego's 72-year history where they are releasing an official LGBTQ Pride set.

“I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love," Matthew Ashton, vice president of design, said in a press release.

“Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true awesome selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome!'”

Matthew Ashton holds the "Everyone is Awesome" Lego set. Lego

According to the company, the buildable model is inspired by the Pride flag and features 11 monochrome mini-figures, each with their own fabulous flare, unique hairstyle and rainbow color.

The colors include the classic rainbow seen on the Pride flag designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978. In addition, the "Everyone is Awesome" set also includes the transgender pride flag colors of pink, baby blue and white, as well as black and brown stripes that were added to the Pride flag flown in Philadelphia back in 2017.

Social media erupted with joy for the product, despite past criticism claiming LGBTQ Pride merchandise had become an overly commercialized space.

"You know what. I like this one," wrote one person.

"It's intersectional, multiracial, and fun. This is something I'd get. Hell, I probably will get it," they continued, adding, "Just a really sweet little thing. I dunno, this might be my bias for Lego group's product talking but this seems like some of the best pride products I've seen."

The model includes 346 pieces and goes on sale June 1 to mark the start of LGBTQ Pride month. It retails for $34.99.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans," Ashton said of the LGBTQ diversity within Lego and its legions of supporters. "We share love for creativity and self-expression through Lego bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”