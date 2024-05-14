‘Legally Blonde’ prequel series about Elle Woods’ high school years coming to Amazon

A “Legally Blonde” prequel about the high school years of Elle Woods has been ordered to series at Amazon Prime Video.

The series was reported to be in development at Prime Video in April. The announcement was made as part of Amazon’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Tuesday. Reese Witherspoon, who played Woods in the two “Legally Blonde” films, took the stage in costume (and accompanied by Elle’s chihuahua Brusier) to announce the series order.

Currently titled “Elle,” the logline for the series states that it “follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first ‘Legally Blonde’ film.”

“I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!” said Witherspoon in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine — along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell — for making this dream of mine come true. ‘Legally Blonde’ is back!”

The series hails from creator Laura Kittrell, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Witherspoon executive produces along with Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine, a part of Candle Media. Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt will also executive produce. Amazon MGM Studios will produce.

“One of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that is ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history has to be Elle Woods, and we are honored to bring her origin story to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “Reese and Hello Sunshine’s vision for this series, coupled with Laura Kittrell’s winning voice, made this show completely undeniable.”

Hello Sunshine is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson. Laura Kittrell is repped by UTA and Mosaic.