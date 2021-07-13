'Legally Blonde' is 20! See Reese Witherspoon's tribute with behind-the-scenes pics

It's the 20th anniversary of the release of "Legally Blonde" — and no one's more excited than the movie's star, Reese Witherspoon.

The Oscar winner, 45, celebrated by sharing images from the classic comedy — which arrived in theaters on July 13, 2001 — on Instagram Tuesday.

Witherspoon's gallery featured pics of her as the movie's protagonist, sorority girl-turned-Harvard Law student Elle Woods. It also included rare behind-the-scenes shots of Witherspoon and co-stars Selma Blair, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Larter and Victor Garber.

"Omigod you guys... #LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY! Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your every day life. 😆 But truly... playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all," Witherspoon wrote in her caption.

She went on to say how much she appreciates fans' enduring love for the film.

"Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades!" she wrote, adding, "I wonder... what will Elle do next?"

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" Alamy Stock Photo

"Legally Blonde" told the story of plucky Elle, a fashion merchandising student at the fictional California University Los Angeles who follows her ex, Warner, to the hallowed halls of Harvard Law School and is accepted into the prestigious institute. In Cambridge, Elle inspires those around her with her cheery optimism — not to mention her bend-and-snap move — before helping a team of legal eagles to exonerate a fellow sorority sister accused of murder.

The movie's sequel, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde," was released in theaters in 2003. And fans have every reason to believe they'll see more of Elle again. In 2018, Witherspoon announced on Instagram that a third "Legally Blonde" movie was in the works.

The original movie's cast reunited virtually last October to share their favorite memories from the film's shoot.

"We all got together and made this movie together that inspired so many young people and it’s just such a gift,” Witherspoon gushed to her co-stars. "Every time people come up to me and tell me they love this movie, I give it all to you, I share it all with you.”

