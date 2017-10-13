Pop Culture

Lee Ann Womack reveals why she's a 'terrible star'

Lee Ann Womack has won Grammy, Academy of Country Music and CMA awards. Her singing has been compared to Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette.

And yet the country superstar, who's gearing up for her album "The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone" to be released Oct. 27, prefers to be in her sweatpants most of the time.

See Lee Ann Womack perform 'All the Trouble' live on Megyn Kelly TODAY

See Lee Ann Womack perform 'All the Trouble' live on Megyn Kelly TODAY

“I make a pretty good country singer but I make a terrible star," the 51-year-old singer told Megyn Kelly TODAY. "Sweats and a ponytail." That sounds like a wardrobe we can get behind!

"Don’t get up every day and put on a costume," she advises. "In our house, we’re so not that."

