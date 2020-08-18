LeBron James is building the hype around the upcoming “Space Jam” sequel.

In a tweet posted Monday, James’ Uninterrupted media brand revealed the new uniforms the Tune Squad will wear in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

“Sneak peek,” the tweet says.

It's a modern update to the uniform worn by Michael Jordan in the blockbuster 1996 film.

Michael Jordan models the original Tune Squad uniform. Everett Collection

In a short video that accompanies the tweet, James walks out in a very bold aqua and orange uniform.

The circular Looney Tunes logo that appeared on the jersey in the original film now takes up a lot more space as it spreads from the shorts to the top, while "Tune Squad" splays across the chest.

The highly anticipated sequel was announced in 2018 and is slated to open July 16, 2021.

James, a 16-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion who is now with the Los Angeles Lakers, seems to have enjoyed the filmmaking process.

Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!! This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me! 🤦🏾‍♂️! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS. 🏀 🐰 🎥 👑🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 25, 2019

"Man this really just hit me! I’m really shooting Space Jam 2!!" he tweeted in January 2019.

"This is so surreal and doesn’t even make sense to me! Where I come from man and what I saw growing up this doesn’t add up to me! ! I’m truly grateful and beyond blessed. This is CRAZINESS."