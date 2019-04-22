Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 22, 2019, 4:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

This isn’t your typical blended family photo.

LeAnn Rimes posted a photo on Easter Sunday that featured her, husband Eddie Cibrian, his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville, and the two kids they had before they split, Mason and Jake.

“Happy Easter Loves! Our awkward family Easter photo/Christmas card?! Lol,” she wrote. “Today has been a wonderful day. Many blessings to your family from all of us!”

She also clarified just what she meant by writing the word “awkward,” lest anyone thought she was referring to the fact that Cibrian's current wife and his ex-wife were in the same photo.

“Awkward - the way we are standing, not that we are all together. Not awkward at all,” she wrote.

Perhaps anticipating some people would leave mean comments, Rimes, 36, added the hashtag #ifyoudonthavesomethingnicetosaypleasemoveon.

Rimes and Cibrian are celebrating their eighth anniversary Monday.

Cibrian and Glanville were married when he met Rimes, then married to Dean Sheremet, on the set of the 2009 TV movie "Northern Lights." They began a relationship that turned into tabloid fodder and caused the end of their respective marriages.

Cibrian, Rimes and Glanville would become embroiled in a bitter feud for years, but last year "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star announced on Twitter that they had finally worked through all of their issues.

"At #dailypop the three of us sat and talked for hours hashed everything out and the (feud) with @leannrimes Eddie and I is over! They will not be getting rid of me on any holidays," she wrote.