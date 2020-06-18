Leah Remini reacts to news of rape charges against Danny Masterson

While some fans of “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson may have been shocked by an announcement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office Wednesday, revealing that the star had been charged with rape in three separate cases, that wasn’t the reaction the news inspired from Leah Remini.

The outspoken former Scientologist wasn’t surprised by the charges, but she was relieved.

After all, in August of 2019, Remini sat down with two women who accused Masterson of sexual assault for the final episode of her A&E docuseries “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” and she discussed the alleged efforts of the Church of Scientology to thwart the cases on the star’s behalf.

“Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology!” Remini tweeted shortly after the news of Masterson’s charges were made public. “Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!”

She added the hashtag “#justice” to her message.

Masterson, 44, is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, and a 28-year-old woman in 2003. And another then-23-year-old woman alleges Masterson raped her after he invited her to his Hollywood Hills home in 2003, according to the Los Angeles prosecutor's office.

As the women were not named in the district attorney’s release, it’s not known if they include the accusers Remini spoke to last year.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney and Los Angeles Police Department first revealed they were investigating Masterson in 2017, after four women accused him of rape. Shortly after that information was made public, Netflix parted ways with the actor, who’d worked on the series “The Ranch” with fellow former “That ‘70s Show” star Ashton Kutcher.

Masterson faces the possibility of a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if convicted on all charges.

His attorney, Tom Mesereau, told NBC News, “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”