Hoda and Jenna are wearing outfits selected by Leah Remini: See the looks

Leah Remini is the latest star to lend Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager a hand in selecting their "Chooseday Tuesday" outfits and she said it wasn't an easy task.

The actor hand-picked three outfit options for the co-hosts and left it up to "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" viewers to decide on the winning ensembles via Instagram.

Remini's picks for Hoda were all about bold color and fun prints! Her looks included a yellow suit with white pumps, a leopard print blouse paired with a black leather skirt and an orange suit with puffed sleeves and a belt.

Jenna's options were all about the color blue. Her looks included a blue turtleneck sweater and a printed skirt, a striped ruffle top and black pants, and a light sweater blue dress with matching shoes.

The former "King of Queens" star did a great job, but she said finding the outfits was a tall order.

"Did you tell people there is a money limit?" she asked the co-hosts.

"There was a budget; you couldn't spend a lot of dough," Hoda acknowledged.

"Now when you say 'a lot,' Hoda, don't play, ok? This was not easy, it took me hours and hours," Remini replied.

The 51-year-old called into the show to help the co-hosts unveil their outfits and revealed that she was rooting for the leopard top and leather skirt for Hoda, who admitted she was nervous the orange suit would win.

"I was a little scared of the orange, Leah, I have to admit," Hoda said.

Remini was crossing her fingers that Jenna's outfit be the blue turtleneck and printed skirt. While Jenna hoped she didn't get "option B": the striped top and black pants, calling them "leather diaper pants and revealing that they were "a little bulgy around the midsection."

"Ok, but they've got to be fitted. You can buy things that are not expensive and then you could go to your local dry cleaner and they could pull it in for you," Leah replied.

Remini's top picks were ultimately what their Instagram followers selected. She seemed excited at first - then she took a closer look at the co-hosts and started dishing out styling advice.

And the winners are... TODAY

"Hoda, you needed a belt!" she exclaimed and told Jenna to take hers off so Hoda could cinch in her skirt a bit. Remini also remarked that Hoda's skirt was originally supposed to be a red color.

"Do you like my boots?" Jenna asked Remini, who replied with a firm "No." The actor also didn't approve of Hoda's footwear selection either.

"Of all three of your outfits, I'm just thankful I'm not wearing the diaper pants, the Depends pants," Jenna mused.

