Lea Michele gives update on 2-year-old son after his 'scary health issue'

Lea Michele says her son, Ever, 2, is “doing well” amid his recent health issue.

“Ever’s doing good. He’s doing well,” Michele told People on April 26 at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. “We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he’s doing well, thank God, and healthy.”

Michele, who is currently starring on Broadway’s “Funny Girl,” said her co-stars and husband Zandy Reich have been a beacon of light for her during this time.

“The most amazing support from my cast and my family,” she said.

Lea Michele attends the 2023 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“My husband is wonderful, he’s here tonight,” she added.

On March 22, the “Glee” alum announced on her Instagram story that she would have to sit out that day’s performances of “Funny Girl” because of her son's health.

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today,” she wrote. “We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for.

“I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

Michele did not reveal any specifics about Ever’s condition, but she shared some good news on her Instagram story two days later.

“Thank you for all your well wishes this past week,” she captioned a picture of Ever holding a teddy bear while in a hospital bed. “We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff.”

On March 25, Michele announced she would return to “Funny Girl” in a video on her Instagram story.

“I’m really happy to be back. It’s been a really long week, and we’re still not out of the woods completely with our son, but he’s headed into a good direction,” she said. “And we’re really, really grateful.”