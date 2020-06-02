Lea Michele accused of making life 'a living hell' for 'Glee' co-star

Lea Michele recently took to social media, like so many stars and non-celebrities alike, to speak out about the death of George Floyd in police custody and to speak in support of Black Lives Matter.

But, while her tweet was well received by some, it wasn’t welcomed by a former “Glee” co-star, who explained that Michele never made her feel that her life mattered on the set of the hit musical dramedy.

George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 29, 2020

The actress-singer posted that on Friday, and by Monday night, Samantha Marie Ware, who had a recurring role in “Glee’s” sixth season, offered a blunt response to it.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Actress Samantha Marie Ware responded to Lea Michele's tweet Monday night. Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Michele didn’t respond to the allegation on Twitter, nor did she respond by the time of publication when TODAY reached out on the topic Tuesday. But others on Twitter did chime in with their own takes on the claim — including black actors who also worked alongside Michele on the Ryan Murphy-made series.

Dabier Snell, who guest-starred on a 2014 episode of the show, tweeted, “GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE 'I DIDNT BELONG THERE' F--- YOU LEA.”

And Alex Newell, who played the part of transgender teen Unique Adams and shared many scenes with Michele over the course of the series, tweeted the “Get her, Jade” meme from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as a direct reply to Ware.

Amber Riley, who, as Mercedes Jones, was one of standout talents through all six seasons of “Glee” shared a couple of tweets of her own after Ware’s post, and while she didn’t mention either Ware or Michele by name, many fans on social media thought her GIFs spoke for themselves.

Michele stared as Rachel Berry on the series, a role which earned her an Emmy nomination and two Golden Globe nominations during its run.