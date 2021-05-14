'Law & Order: Organized Crime' will be back for a 2nd season

Elliot Stabler's return to New York paid off: "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has been picked up by NBC for a second season.

In addition, Dick Wolf fans will be treated to a triple-header on Thursdays after Wednesday night's "Chicago" lineup — newcomer to the franchise "Law & Order: For the Defense" kicks off at 8 p.m., followed by the 23rd season of "Law & Order: SVU," topped off by the Christopher Meloni headliner at 10 p.m.

Per the logline, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" sees Stabler come back to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. Dylan McDermott ("The Practice," "American Horror Story") stars opposite Meloni. The cast of season one also featured Danielle Moné Truitt, Tamara Taylor and Ainsley Seiger.

The spinoff series debuted on April 1 this past year with a highly publicized and anticipated event: a two-hour "Law & Order: SVU" crossover event with a Stabler and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) reunion. Meloni departed "Law & Order: SVU" at the end of season 12, so it was written into the season 13 premiere that Stabler had retired from the police force. The premiere performed well, delivering a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and an average of 7.9 million viewers in Nielsen's live same-day preliminary ratings.

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" was created by Wolf, who will executive produce along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.