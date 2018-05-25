Laurie Metcalf reminisces about her 'Roseanne' boyfriend George Clooney

share tweet pin email

Aunt Jackie is kissing and telling!

"Roseanne" star Laurie Metcalf opened up about her short-lived onscreen romance with Hollywood heartthrob George Clooney during her "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" appearance Thursday.

Beginning in season one — several years before "ER" made him a star — Clooney, 57, had a recurring role as Booker Brooks, the foreman at the factory where Roseanne worked. For a short time, Booker and Aunt Jackie (Metcalf) dated.

When a caller asked about the best and worst parts of playing Clooney's girlfriend, Metcalf, 62, was ready to dish.

ABC via Getty Images George Clooney and Laurie Metcalf in a scene from season one of "Roseanne."

"Well, the best was all the scenes we got to do together that were alluding to us having a romantic relationship,” the Tony Award winner revealed. “That was the best, that was fun.”

And the worst? "The worst was when for some reason he didn’t come back after season one,” she joked. "Whatever happened to George?”

ABC via Getty Images He's doing all right for himself now.

Though nearly all of the sitcom's original stars — and many guest stars, too — returned for the "Roseanne" revival this season, sadly, Clooney was a no-show.

Of course, the Oscar winner has his hands full with his 11-month-old twins, Alexander and Ella, with wife Amal Clooney.

There's still time for Clooney to swing through Lanford again and win back Aunt Jackie's heart. The "Roseanne" revival will return for a second season next fall.