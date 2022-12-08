Laurie Hernandez marks 2nd anniversary with girlfriend and fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury

Laurie Hernandez has an extra reason to be excited this holiday season.

The two-time Olympic medalist just celebrated her second anniversary with girlfriend and fellow Olympian Charlotte Drury, and she shared an adorable photo to mark the occasion.

Hernandez, 22, took to Instagram to wish her love a happy anniversary and posted a sweet selfie where Drury is kissing her on the cheek as the couple stands on a dock. Hernandez is positively beaming in the photo and her caption was equally jubilant.

“2 whole years! can u believe it!!” she wrote.

Hernandez's followers showered her with notes of congratulations in the comments. JoJo Siwa, who has been very vocal about her support for fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community, also chimed in, writing, "IM OBSESSED."

Drury paid tribute to Hernandez on her own Instagram channel, sharing a series of photos where they're hamming it up for the camera in front of a mirror.

"Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person. Happy anniversary bug 🐛🤎," she wrote.

The couple has had a fun-filled year so far, and recently went to see "La Traviata" at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

They also saw Harry Styles in concert on multiple occasions over the last few months.

Back in March, Drury was on hand when Hernandez learned that she had been accepted to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. To mark the occasion, the gymnast posted a TikTok video where she read the acceptance letter with Drury by her side.

In June, Hernandez wished Drury a happy birthday and shared several photos of her girlfriend alongside a loving caption.

"happy birthday baby!!! you have SUCH a big heart and i love you for it. we’ve had some insane moments together, both fun and wild- yet I wouldn’t want to experience those with anyone else," she wrote at the time. “grateful I get to witness another one of your years around the sun🤍🦉."