Oops! Lauren Graham thought Dax Shepard was actually Brad Pitt

Lauren Graham has some famous faces living near her Los Angeles home, but recent Oscar winner Brad Pitt isn’t one of them.

But, as she told Ellen DeGeneres Thursday, that tiny detail didn’t tamp down her excitement when she thought she saw him cruising the neighborhood and waving right at her.

Graham’s closest neighbors are actually friends Kristen Bell and her husband, Graham’s former “Parenthood” co-star, Dax Shepard.

“It’s really cool,” she explained. “I mean, it’s just so fun. Our neighborhood is fun. Doing ‘Parenthood’ with (Dax) was fun. He and Peter (Krause), my boyfriend, go on hikes together, which is adorable.”

She’s even seen Shepard acting as his very own handyman around the house.

“He’s got like a cutoff shirt and all of his tattoos,” she said. “He’s really that guy.”

But for one brief moment, she mistook him for that other guy.

Dax Shepard and Brad Pitt -- or is it the other way around? Getty Images

“One day — and this is how I know that we’ll be friends until we die — he was coming up the street in a car, and I was driving down the street,” Graham recalled. “He waved at me, and I was like, ‘(Gasp!) That’s Brad Pitt!’”

Except … not.

“For whatever reason, I thought he was Brad Pitt, and he rolled down the window, and I was like, ‘I thought you were Brad Pitt.'"

His response to the case of mistaken identity? Turns out, it’s not so bad getting mixed up for the leading man.

“I love you,” he told her. “Forever.”

But as far as Graham is concerned, Pitt doesn’t have anything on her pal.

“Yeah, Dax is a cute guy,” she added.