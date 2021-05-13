Lauren Graham shares hilariously awkward paparazzi moment involving Gwen Stefani

Lauren Graham may be a big star, but even famous TV actors have humbling moments.

The former “Gilmore Girls” star told a story about how she was led to believe the paparazzi were ready to swarm her, only to find out they were more interested in Gwen Stefani.

Graham told "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Thursday that she worked at Barney’s New York when she hadn't yet become famous, only to become a customer later.

“The first time I kind of had any money, I shopped there,”she recalled. “It was kind of a cool thing to be like, ‘I used to work here and now I can afford something.’”

Graham then recalled how a security guard once approached her to escort her out of the store because the paparazzi were there.

Graham can't draw in the paparazzi quite like Stefani can. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage, Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“I was shopping there and the security guard came over and he was like, ‘I just want you to know there are paparazzi outside,’” she said.

“First of all, the security guard recognized me was like a moment and then he was worried about my paparazzi. He was like, ‘I’ll walk you to the car.’ And I was like, ‘Thanks. I’m so worried. I’m so concerned for my safety,’” she jokingly said, while touching her hair as if she was a big star.

“And so I finished my shopping and I was like, ‘Thank you so much, sir. I’m ready to go to the car’ and he walks me out to the car and nobody took my picture. I get in my car and he was so confused. I was like, ‘Oh, they must not be here for me’ and he’s like, ‘Well, yeah. Gwen Stefani is also here,’” she recalled while laughing.

“Oh my god, that’s awesome,” Clarkson said.

Graham should take heart. Clarkson said she was offered a job with an interior design company after she had already become a celebrity.

"The lady goes, ‘Do you have, do you need a second job?,'" the Grammy winner said. "She had no idea who I was and I was flattered because she liked my taste, but at the same time I was like, ‘Still haven’t quite made it. She doesn’t know who I am.’ I was like, ‘Cool.’”