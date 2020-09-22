Lauren Conrad says she had to 'emotionally recover' after 'The Hills'

“The Hills” left Lauren Conrad wiped out.

The former star of the MTV series told co-star Whitney Port, whom she met while interning at Teen Vogue on “The Hills,” that she had to recharge after the show wrapped up.

“I stopped filming and then I just kind of needed a clean break for a minute to kind of emotionally recover,” Conrad, 34, said on Port’s “With Whit” podcast. “I took some time off and then obviously moved out of LA.”

“The Hills” aired for six seasons from 2006 until 2010, although Conrad left after the fifth season. On the podcast, Port said she and Conrad haven’t seen each other since having children. Conrad has two sons, Liam, 3, and Charlie, 1, with husband William Tell, while Port and husband Tim Rosenman have son Sonny, 3.

Conrad, who’s gone on to write the “L.A. Candy” novels and create the LC Lauren Conrad fashion collection, says she needed to take a step back after wrapping up her time on the hit show, noting that it was “such an odd time for me” and that she had to leave the reality genre.

“It was one of those things where I was like, ‘OK, well, this isn’t a healthy space for me anymore,’” she said. “I need to kind of live my own life and do this. I kind of removed myself from that whole scene.”

Port, 35, and Conrad went their separate ways, but Conrad assured her that it was nothing personal.

Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad work backstage during Mercedes Benz LA Fashion Week held on March 9, 2008. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

“It’s just really being like, ‘OK, like I need to live my life.’ I lived a certain way for so long and, like, as much as I am appreciative and I love you and I love so many people we’ve worked with, like, you know, there is certain toxic elements there and it’s really hard,” the Sweet Little Lies author said.

Conrad also said leaving it all behind provided her with a way to learn about herself as she entered a new phase of her life.

“And I was like, ‘OK, I got to just like step away from this world’ and kind of heal in a way and figure out who I want to be,” she said. “Because again, we started so young and it’s such a time where you’re figuring out who you are. And I did it in such a weird way. Like, I need to do this on my own now with no other voices or just, like, literally living my life for me.”