Lauren Conrad on embracing imperfection: 'My life is a bit of a mess'

Lauren Conrad's life is far from perfect — and she'll be the first person to admit it.

In a new interview with Redbook, the "Hills" alum, best-selling author and fashion designer talked embracing her chaotic life.

Lauren Conrad arrives at the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 14, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. WireImage

"It's really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together," she said. "My life is a bit of a mess, and I don't broadcast that, but I like it that way."

As much as she has accepted living a messy life, Conrad still recognizes the pressure to be perfect.

"There's such a high standard now to do everything and have it all look picture-perfect. You're not going to enjoy the pretty things if you've been up all night doing them. Your life isn't supposed to be Pinterest."

Conrad has spoken out about the difficulty of sticking to a busy schedule before.

In a blog post from last month, she opened up about striking a balance in her life after the birth of her son, Liam, a little over a year ago.

"I still struggle to keep up with both work and baby duties," she wrote. "And even when I’m on top of those two things, other things in my life fall by the wayside."

One of the biggest challenges she faced as a new parent was learning to take a more hands-off approach at work.

"When Liam was born, I took a step back from a couple of my business ventures and chose to narrow my focus to the things I could keep up with. It was hard to let go of things I’d formerly had my hands in, but it allowed me to spend more time with my little guy. I’m not going to pretend that I’ve found the perfect balance, but it’s a balance that works for our family right now."

Still, Conrad says she has learned one lesson crucial to maintaining the juggling act.

"I had to learn to delegate," she told Redbook. "If you can focus on the areas where you know you can't be replaced and bring in help in the areas you can, that's where you find success."