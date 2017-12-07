Lauren Conrad on the 5 gifts she's giving this year

share tweet pin email

Welcome to a new series from TODAY Shopping on the gifts that celebrities are giving this holiday season. We've already covered Miranda Lambert, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Gabrielle Union, and have many more stars on our list, so check in tomorrow for more!

Lauren Conrad Gift Guide

Lauren Conrad is a woman of many hyphens. She has a thriving fashion career, with an accessible and vibrant collection sold at Kohl's. She's the co-founder of The Little Market, online fair trade boutique that works with artisans around the world. She's penned books about style and parties. And she's a working mom, who welcomed son Liam, with husband William Tell, back in July. Plus, she's got the kind of lustrous, effortless hair most of us envy (check!) but never seem to be able to emulate.

Conrad is known for her understated yet utterly charming sense of style. Here, she shares her top picks for great holiday gifts.

Candles

"This is my go-to gift for co-workers over the holidays. It’s a nice gift and appropriate for a variety of people. I like to get personalized labels so that they feel more personal."

TLM candle, $32, The Little Market

The Little Market / The Little Market

For something even more personal, TODAY Home found this candle from Personalization Mall that lets you put a picture on it!

Beauty Treatments

"This is a great gift for the friend who rarely takes time to treat themselves. These are great little treatments that can be done at home anytime and make you feel great."

Body Therapy Kit, $26, Saks Off Fifth

Saks Off Fifth / Saks Off Fifth

For more body kits TODAY Style loves, check out Bliss's Away We Glow Holiday Set ($15, BlissWorld.com) and the Kiehl's Essential Collection ($26, Nordstrom).

Hair Treatments

"I’m in love with every product Kristin created in her line and now they are available in the perfect size to carry with you."

Kristin Ess Working Texture Spray + Beach Wave Spray Set, $14, Target

Journals

"I love getting beautiful journals and having a gift monogrammed always make it feel so special."

The Tailored Journal, $32, Sugar Paper

Sugar Paper / Sugar Paper

Editor Note: For a cheaper option, we love this gold and white striped notebook from Zazzle. Zazzle has hundreds of different notebooks, calendars and planners you can personalize for almost anyone on your list!

Zazzle White and Gold Personalized Journal, $10, Zazzle

Sweet surprise

"This adorable pie dish is perfect for anyone that loves to bake."

L'Hiver pie dish, $32, Anthropologie

anthropologie / anthropologie

Editor Note: Unfortunately, it looks like everyone thought this pie dish was as cute as Lauren did! We found some other sweet options below.

Gatherings Round Stoneware Pie Pan, $34, Wayfair

Painted Pup Pie Dish, $32, Anthropologie

