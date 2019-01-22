Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 22, 2019, 9:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

“American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina announced the end of her engagement to longtime boyfriend Alex Hopkins on Monday evening.

The singer, who'd been with Hopkins for six years, broke the news on her Instagram page.

“We want to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement," Alaina, 24, wrote. "While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years."

She added, "We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same."

About a month after getting engaged, Lauren Alaina, with Alex Hopkins, showed off her engagement ring at the 12th Annual ACM Honors in Nashville. Erika Goldring / FilmMagic

Alaina, who finished as runner-up to Scotty McCreery on "American Idol," added in the caption, “We ask for grace, compassion, and respect in this time. I don’t regret a single second with Alex. I wish him the very best. Please do the same.”

Hopkins, 23, shared the same message on his Instagram page.

“As badly as we wanted to make it work, and as hard as we fought to stay together, she and I just weren’t a part of each other’s perfect plan for our individual lives,” Hopkins wrote in the caption.

“She and I get to focus solely on ourselves and our different futures for the first time since high school,” he added.

The couple, who were high school sweethearts, announced their engagement in July 2018 after more than five years of dating. They both expressed that they are “now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives.”