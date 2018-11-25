Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Julie Pennell

Birthday celebrations are in order today for TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and twin sister Barbara Bush!

The daughters of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura W. Bush are ringing in their 37th year. To commemorate the day, their mom shared the sweetest photo.

In a throwback post on Instagram, the former first lady resurfaced a photo of the girls when they were just toddlers. Barbara, on the right, appears to be mid-conversation, while Jenna, on the left, flashes a big smile. The two even look like they’re enjoying some fun sister time by the pool.

“Our two babies have grown up,” Laura captioned the photo. “Happy 37th Birthday to Barbara and Jenna!”

Jenna, who is an anchor for TODAY, took to Instagram as well, wishing her twin a happiest of birthdays. (Click the arrow to scroll through the photos.)

"Sending all my love to my magical, mermaid-loving, huge-hearted, extraordinary twin sissy!!!!" Jenna captioned the photo. Barbara does have a public Instagram account, but there's no doubt she sent her sister an equally loving message directly.

The twins celebrated a little early with a birthday dinner last week. Jenna posted a photo of the two of them blowing out candles at a restaurant.

One of the best parts about having a birthday around the holidays is that it can be one long stretch of celebrations.

Jenna spent Thanksgiving day with family, sharing a beautiful picture of her with her husband of 10 years Henry, 40, and their two daughters Mila, 5, and Poppy, 3.

“So thankful for great friends, a beautiful country and these precious gifts!” she wrote.

And Barbara has most likely been in a celebratory mode since October when she wed screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne, 36, at the family's Walker Point compound.

But the past year has had sad moments, too. The twins’ grandmother (and Barbara’s namesake) former first lady Barbara Bush died in April at the age of 92.

Jenna wrote a letter to her “Ganny,” as she was lovingly called by her grandchildren, saying, “You always said that you were one of the luckiest women to ever live, but Gans I am filled with gratitude because you were ours. We are the lucky ones.”

And they're also lucky to have each other. Happy birthday, Jenna and Barbara!