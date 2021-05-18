Laura Bush weighs in on Jenna Bush Hager's claim the White House is haunted

If there are any ghosts in the White House, Laura Bush hasn't seen them!

The former first lady said she “never” saw any evidence of otherworldly spirits in the White House, disputing Jenna Bush Hager’s claims that the historic home is haunted.

“I think Barbara and Jenna were the ones that felt like it was haunted and pretended like they heard voices,” she said during a virtual visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week. “It’s probably just the Secret Service talking down the hall in another room that they heard, but we didn’t think it was haunted.”

“We loved living there,” Laura Bush added. “It’s a magnificent house, and it has a magnificent art collection, which was also fun to have the chance to live with those beautiful paintings.”

Jenna has sworn for years that she and her twin sister, Barbara, witnessed unexplainable phenomena at the White House during when their dad, George W. Bush, was president — including mysterious music coming from parts of the house.

“It woke us up in the middle of the night,” Jenna told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in 2018. “We had a fireplace in our room, and all of a sudden we started hearing, like, 1920s piano music as clear as day coming out of the fireplace.”

She said she was so scared that she jumped into her sister’s bed.

“The next week, we heard the same thing but opera,” she added.

Jenna also revealed that when she mentioned what had happened to a White House staffer, he implied that he had some ghost stories of his own.

“I said, ‘Buddy, you wouldn’t believe what we heard last night,’” she recalled. “He goes, ‘Oh, Jenna, you wouldn’t believe what I’ve heard.’”

These experiences may have been creepy, but Jenna believes that the spirits she sensed in the White House were not dangerous.

During an October visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she quipped: "Listen, Kelly, you would've liked these ghosts because they were very musical. They were musical and came with no harm. They were kind, friendly, compassionate ghosts."

Related: