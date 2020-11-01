See one of Sean Connery's last family photos, celebrating his 89th birthday with his son

Sean Connery was known for playing a famous secret agent and womanizer, but in real life, he was a devoted father and husband.

In one of the last family photos of the original "James Bond" actor, who died in his sleep over the weekend at age 90, he's pictured with his son, Jason Connery, and Jason's partner, singer Fiona Ufton. Ufton shared the photo on Twitter on Aug. 25, 2019, the late legend's 89th birthday.

In the pic, Connery is surrounded by Jason, 57, and Ufton, and he has a playful smile on his face as he points a finger up and looks away from the camera. Jason is Connery's son from his first marriage, to Diane Cilento, an Australian actor who died in 2011. They divorced in 1973, and in 1975, Connery married artist Micheline Roquebrune, 91.

In a recent interview with U.K. paper "Mail on Sunday," Roquebrune said that her husband had been living with dementia before his death.

"It took its toll on him," she told the outlet. "It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted."

Over the weekend, more tributes flowed in for the Oscar winner. Daniel Craig, who took over the role of Bond in 2006, called Connery "one of the true greats of cinema."

“Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more,” he told TODAY in a statement. “He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come.”

Actor and filmmaker Paul Feig honored Connery in a tweet, writing, “Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time.”

Hugh Jackman wrote, “I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off.”

Pierce Brosnan, who took up the Bond mantle for four films, also paid his respect to Connery with a black-and-white headshot on Instagram.

"You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time," Brosnan wrote. "Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."