‘The Last of Us’ star Bella Ramsey says she’s gender fluid: ‘I’m very much just a person’

Bella Ramsey is opening up about gender identity.

“I guess my gender has always been very fluid,” the “Catherine Called Birdy” star, 19, said in a recent interview with The New York Times.

Ramsey also shared what it feels like to be referred to as “he.”

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’ and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he,’ it was a bit exciting,” the British actor said.

Ramsey recently starred in Lena Dunham's comedy, "Catherine Called Birdy," set in medieval England. Alex Bailey / Prime Video

Ramsey also talked about checking the option “nonbinary” when filling out forms, as opposed to “he” or “she” pronouns.

“I’m very much just a person,” the actor said. “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

“Nonbinary” means not identifying exclusively as male or female, or not identifying with any gender, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

Ramsey played the head of House Mormont of Bear Island in "Game of Thrones." Alamy

Ramsey rose to fame for playing the fierce Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” between 2016 and 2019, and went on to voice the lead character in the Netflix animated series, “Hilda.”

The BAFTA winner is now set to star in “The Last of Us,” an upcoming HBO dystopian thriller based on a video game of the same name.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey star in the upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller, "The Last of Us." HBO Max

The series follows a smuggler, Joel (Pedro Pascal), as he escorts a teenage girl, Ellie (Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States that has been ravaged by a deadly fungus.

Several stars have come out as nonbinary in recent years, including musician and actor Janelle Monáe, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Sara Ramírez and “Crazy, Stupid, Love” actor Lio Tipton.