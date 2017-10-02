share tweet pin email

The deadly mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival on Sunday night has caused at least one country music star to rethink his stance on gun control laws in the United States.

Caleb Keeter, guitarist for the Josh Abbott Band, which performed at the Route 91 Harvest music festival hours before the attack, took to Twitter on Monday to reveal he's changed his mind about gun control.

“I’ve been a proponent of the 2nd Amendment my entire life,” wrote Keeter. “Until the events of last night. I cannot express how wrong I was. We actually have members of our crew with CHL licenses, and legal firearms on the bus. They were useless."

The musician, who feared he would not live through the massacre, said the crew members could not access their own firearms during the shooting — which killed at least 59 people and injured at least 527 more — because they were worried police might mistake them for attackers.

Rick Kern / WireImage Musician/vocalist Josh Abbott (R) and guitarist Caleb Keeter (L) of the Josh Abbott Band perform onstage.

"Enough is enough," wrote the the Texas-based musician. Sunday night's shooting, he said, was his wake-up call about the need for stricter gun control laws across the country.

"We need gun control RIGHT. NOW,” he wrote. “My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn’t realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it."

Keeter followed up his letter with a heartfelt vow to continue entertaining fans.

"That being said, I'll not live in fear of anyone. We will regroup, we'll come back, and we'll rock your f------ faces off," he wrote. "Bet on it."