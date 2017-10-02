Country music community reacts to Las Vegas shooting: 'There are no words'

Country music stars and celebrities alike are weighing in on social media after Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting, in which a gunman killed more than 50 people during the Route 91 Harvest music festival.
At the time of the shooting, musician Jason Aldean was performing on stage outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and he was among the first to comment:
But he was far from alone, as fellow country artists began speaking up as the news broke:
Jake Owen performed on the festival's main stage just before Aldean's set and posted a series of tweets as gunshots were heard, then later as a follow-up:
Lauren Alania also took the stage earlier in the day:
Other musicians from around the industry also weighed in:
This story will be continue to be updated throughout the day.
