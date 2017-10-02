Country music community reacts to Las Vegas shooting: 'There are no words'

share tweet pin email

Country music stars and celebrities alike are weighing in on social media after Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting, in which a gunman killed more than 50 people during the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

At the time of the shooting, musician Jason Aldean was performing on stage outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and he was among the first to comment:

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

But he was far from alone, as fellow country artists began speaking up as the news broke:

Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone at #HarvestFestival. There are no words right now that suffice. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) October 2, 2017

Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) October 2, 2017

Stilled and speechless... Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. - KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) October 2, 2017

Words can't begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 2, 2017

We are ok. But our fans and friends are not. This is the worst of humanity at work. Praying for the victims in Vegas tonight. — John Rich (@johnrich) October 2, 2017

JUST HEARING ABOUT VEGAS. Noooooooo Heartbroken for Vegas + the country community. Numbingly terrifying. Wtf. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 2, 2017

Watching this horrific news from Las Vegas and Route 91 Festival. We played this festival last year. Praying for everyone's safety. — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) October 2, 2017

Jake Owen performed on the festival's main stage just before Aldean's set and posted a series of tweets as gunshots were heard, then later as a follow-up:

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Lauren Alania also took the stage earlier in the day:

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I've played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe. — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

Other musicians from around the industry also weighed in:

My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss. — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 2, 2017

Oh no! How can this be happening? I am praying for the families and friends of those who were shot. #route91 #lasvegas https://t.co/FPoLYPhVZs — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas - CÃ©line xx... #LasVegas — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 2, 2017

This story will be continue to be updated throughout the day.

