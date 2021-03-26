Larry McMurtry, 'Lonesome Dove' author and 'Brokeback Mountain' writer, dies at 84

Larry McMurtry, a prolific writer who wrote about the American West, has died, a family spokesperson said Thursday. He was age 84.

Spokeswoman Amanda Lundberg confirmed the author's death to NBC News, but did not specify the cause of death or where he died.

Over half a century, McMurtry wrote more than 30 novels, screenplays, essay collections and memoirs that were predominantly set in the American West or Texas.

McMurtry rose to fame with his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "Lonesome Dove," which was published in 1985. The novel was later adapted into a popular television miniseries, which earned many accolades, including 18 Emmy nominations and seven wins.

Later, McMurtry and his longtime collaborator Diana Ossana won an Academy Award for Best Adapted screenplay for the 2005 movie, "Brokeback Mountain," which was based on a short story by Annie Proulx.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

