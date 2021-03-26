IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 storage solutions for all of the problem areas in your home

Larry McMurtry, 'Lonesome Dove' author and 'Brokeback Mountain' writer, dies at 84

McMurtry was a prolific writer whose work was mostly set in the American West, including Pulitzer-winning "Lonesome Dove" and Academy Award-winning "Brokeback Mountain."
Larry McMurtry
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Larry McMurtry poses at his book store in Archer City, Texas, in April 2014. LM Otero / AP
By Wilson Wong

Larry McMurtry, a prolific writer who wrote about the American West, has died, a family spokesperson said Thursday. He was age 84.

Spokeswoman Amanda Lundberg confirmed the author's death to NBC News, but did not specify the cause of death or where he died.

Over half a century, McMurtry wrote more than 30 novels, screenplays, essay collections and memoirs that were predominantly set in the American West or Texas.

McMurtry rose to fame with his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "Lonesome Dove," which was published in 1985. The novel was later adapted into a popular television miniseries, which earned many accolades, including 18 Emmy nominations and seven wins.

Related

News

NewsMarch Madness standout dies in car crash days after playing in NCAA Tournament

Later, McMurtry and his longtime collaborator Diana Ossana won an Academy Award for Best Adapted screenplay for the 2005 movie, "Brokeback Mountain," which was based on a short story by Annie Proulx.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

This story was originally published on NBCNews.com.

Wilson Wong