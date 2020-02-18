Lark Voorhies was 'hurt' she wasn't asked to be on 'Saved by the Bell' reboot

At least one member of the old Bayside gang wishes she could return for the “Saved by the Bell” reboot.

Lark Voorhies, known to a legion of fans as fashionable gossip queen Lisa Turtle on the classic NBC series, is opening up about her disappointment in not being asked to take part in the upcoming show, while also acknowledging that her mental issues (her mother told People in 2012 that she had bipolar disorder) may explain why she is not involved.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the ‘Saved by the Bell’ reunion as well as other cast members' events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision,” Voorhies, 45, says while reading from her journal in a clip from Wednesday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show.”

“With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

Voorhies also talked about her emotions when she sees pictures of her old castmates getting together.

“Empowered. They have the right to do that and they’re happy in their element and they can have it, certainly,” she said.

The actress also revealed she would like to be part of any show reunions.

“Yes, family isn’t kept complete without its lead,” she said.

Voorhies shared a candid Instagram post about the "challenges" she's dealing with and discusses on "The Dr. Oz Show."

"Hello everyone! I want thank everybody who has been so supportive throughout my journey these last several years," she wrote. "It was very hard to find the right way to talk about some of the challenges that I go through on a daily basis.

"Please tune in this Wednesday to the Dr Oz show to learn about living with a mental disorder that many people do not understand," she continued. "I am very grateful to Dr. Oz, Dr. Modir, my mother and all of you that have supported me and wished me well through some difficult times.

"I hope to bring more mental health awareness to help others going through the same challenges. Thank you for sharing your stories to me over the years of how strong you all have been too! I look forward to a brighter future and seeing the great things that can be accomplished!"

The "Saved by the Bell" reboot, which will feature the children of Zack and Jessie's kids among a new generation of students at Bayside, will bring back multiple characters from the original series.

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are slated to return, while Mark-Paul Gosseslaar has said he will also reprise his role as Zack, while also hinting Tiffani Thiessen may come aboard, as well.