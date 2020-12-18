Landmark TV drama 'L.A. Law' returning with new sequel series

One of the most successful legal dramas in TV history is making a comeback.

A reboot of “L.A. Law” is in the works for ABC and will focus on Blair Underwood’s character, Jonathan Rollins.

Blair Underwood as Jonathan Rollins on "L.A. Law." Photo by Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The ensemble series, about the personal and professional travails of the executives and staff at the Los Angeles-based law firm of McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak, won 15 Emmy Awards, including four for best drama.

Underwood, who joined the show in its second season, is also slated to serve as executive producer of this new incarnation, reports Deadline.

“The venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high profile, boundary pushing and incendiary cases," ABC said in a statement to TODAY, while noting the project is currently in development.

For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/M1sNmkxLrJ — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) December 18, 2020

"Blair Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.”

“L.A. Law” premiered on NBC in 1986 and ran for eight seasons. There was also a reunion movie in 2002.

If the series is picked up, original cast members may appear, although the show will focus on the current stable of lawyers, Deadline reports.

The original “L.A. Law” often focused on vital issues such as AIDS, domestic violence, racism and homophobia. The show was also lauded for its portrayal of developmentally disabled mail worker Benny, played by the late Larry Drake, who won a pair of Emmys for his work on the drama.

The series also made household names out Corbin Bernsen, Harry Hamlin and Jimmy Smits, who all rocketed to sex symbol status.

“L.A. Law” was a key cog in NBC’s powerhouse Thursday night lineup that featured “The Cosby Show,” “A Different World” and “Cheers” for many years.

Another one of those shows that appeared in that block, “Night Court,” has also been given the green light for a reboot on NBC, to be produced by “The Big Bang Theory” star Melissa Rauch, reports Deadline.

John Larroquette, who won four consecutive Emmy Awards for his portrayal of sex-obsessed prosecutor Dan Fielding, is expected to reprise his role on the show, which will focus on the daughter of Judge Harry Stone, who, like her father, will oversee the proceedings in night court. Stone was played in the original series by the late Harry Anderson.

“Night Court,” a three-time Emmy nominee for best comedy series, won a total of seven Emmys during its nine-season run.