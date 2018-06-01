Lance Bass 'heartbroken' after coming so close to buying 'Brady Bunch' house

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Barely a day after announcing he'd made the winning bid to buy the iconic “Brady Bunch” home, Lance Bass was forced to say "Bye Bye Bye" to the house of his dreams.

The former 'N Sync singer announced Friday that his offer to buy the Studio City, California, home had been accepted by the seller’s agent after the deadline to receive offers had passed.

“Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!” he wrote on Twitter. “This is going to be a fun project!”

The exterior of the house was used on the television sitcom that ran from 1969-1974. The home hit the market last month for $1.885 million.

Bass said his bid "was WAY over the asking price" but that money wasn't an issue.

“This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike,” he wrote a day later in a detailed Instagram post that featured a photo of himself happily standing on the property.

But the same seller's agent informed him the following day that a corporate buyer expressed interest in buying the home regardless of the cost.

“We were prepared to go even higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources. How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity?” Bass wrote.

“I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well that this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this highly questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished.”

Bass then thanked his fans for their support and let them know there was one thing he could do to ease his disappointment.

“To make me happier you can register and vote November 6th!”