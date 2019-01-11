Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Gina Vivinetto

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo couldn't be cuter as young lovebirds in Netflix's hit teen romance "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" — but in real life, the pair are sticking to a strict no-dating pact.

Condor stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday and revealed that when the co-stars met, the "spark" between them was so strong, they were forced to "set boundaries."

To get to know each other before filming, the young actors attended a hot yoga class together and afterward went back to Centineo's place for pizza.

“I felt something,” Condor, 21, revealed. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘Noah, it’s not gonna happen between us.’”

Noah Centineo, as Peter, and Lana Condor, as Lara Jean, in Netflix's "To All The Boys I've Loved Before." Alamy

The Vietnam-born actress explained that she felt the pair would work better together as "best-friend professionals" — and not boyfriend-girlfriend.

Centineo saw the wisdom in that. "Yeah, it's not gonna happen," the actor agreed.

So, just like Lara Jean and Peter — their high school-aged characters in the movie — the co-stars came up with a "contract" that made romance between them a no-no. But unlike, Lara Jean and Peter, they've stuck to theirs.

Now, with a sequel in the works, Condor's even more grateful she and Centineo made their pact.

"I'm so happy that we did that," she shared, "because the movie turned out great, and now we're doing a sequel, so I have to work with him again. So, imagine!"