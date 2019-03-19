Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 19, 2019, 7:33 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erin Clements

Fans of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" can't get enough of Lara Jean's romance with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). But there's another relationship star Lana Condor is even more excited to explore in the movie's forthcoming sequel.

"I'm most looking forward to having more scenes with my sisters," Condor told TODAY. "Because I believe that our relationship is the true love story. And I love those girls. I love (co-stars) Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart. So I'm just excited to be with them again."

(C)Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

The actress says she was "overjoyed" when the next installment of the Netflix hit was greenlit in December.

"I had hoped we were going to get a sequel, but I had no clue," she said. "So I was overjoyed and excited. And when my team called me, I was like, 'yes.' Because I want to spend more time with Lara Jean and I think there's still so much room for her to grow and I'm really excited."

The next chapter of "TATBILB" will reportedly feature a love triangle, and time will tell how viewers will react to Peter's competition.

"I think there's going to be chaos," she said. "I think it's gonna be mayhem. Because fans really love Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky together, and so do I. But you know what? There's a new love interest in town and I think his name is John Ambrose. And it's gonna be crazy. I'm gonna enjoy myself, but it's gonna be crazy."

Alamy Stock Photo

Condor offered two reasons for why the movie's story has resonated so strongly.

"I think, one, definitely because girls are seeing themselves represented on screen, and the story's not based on Lara Jean being Asian," she said. "She just is who she is."

"And also I just think it's a feel-good movie," she added. "No matter how negative you are or pessimistic, people at their core, they like to smile. I believe that."

Condor said her life has changed "quite a bit" since "TATBILB" became a streaming sensation last summer.

"I was getting my nails done and I went up to go pay," she said. "And the woman goes, 'Are you Lara Jean?' Like really quiet. And I go, 'Yeah.' And every single woman and man in the nail salon that worked there jumped up. Like, they were all, like, waiting. I was like, 'I said that so quiet. How did they know?' But they jumped up and it was so fun. So I've made quite a lot of new friends because of it."

She added, "I went into the sauna the other day after working out. And I was like butt-naked, 'cause that's what you do in the sauna. And I just forgot. And then like a bunch of girls ran in, and they were like, 'Oh my God, we love you.' So little things like that — that's like the major change. But my friends and my family are still the same. And I like to think so am I."

Lana Condor also stars in Syfy's "Deadly Class."