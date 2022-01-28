Lana Condor is engaged!

The “To All the Boys” franchise star, 24, announced Friday on Instagram that she will marry her longtime love, actor and musician Anthony De La Torre. Condor shared the happy news alongside several engagement photos of the couple shot by photographer Lucas Rossi.

"Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere. Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world," gushed Condor, who began dating De La Torre in 2015.

The proposal was also met with approval from the couple's beloved dogs. "Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!" the actor wrote.

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” star, who was born in Vietnam, went on to say that her groom-to-be honored her heritage by collaborating with "the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned” retailer Paris Jewellers to design her stunning engagement ring.

“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is," she wrote, adding, "I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Condor included in her gallery a short video of her crying just after De La Torre popped the question. In the clip, she holds her mouth over her hands while flashing her gorgeous ring. "I love you," she tells De La Torre after giving his hand a sweet kiss.

Condor shared an image from the video in her Instagram stories. "The most important post of my life," she wrote on it.

De La Torre shared his own batch of photos on his Instagram page to celebrate the milestone occasion.

"That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever… I’ve wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife," he captioned his gallery.

He added, "P.S. yes that was my first time opening a bottle of champagne," tossing in a crying-laughter emoji.

Condor opened up to "Entertainment Tonight" in September 2020 about how she not-so-subtly hinted to De La Torre that she wanted to get hitched.

“I literally told him the other day, ‘Listen, kid ... we’ve been together for five years. We have a house, we have a dog, we have a car, OK? You better put a ring on it,’” she said.

“I always say, ‘I’m a hot commodity!’” she added. “So hopefully, but we’ll see.”