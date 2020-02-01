Usher performs 'Amazing Grace' during Lakers' tribute to Kobe Bryant

Sign up for our newsletter

On Friday, Usher performed a stirring rendition of "Amazing Grace" before the Los Angeles Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers during the Lakers' first game back since the death of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant as well as seven others.

Usher performs “Amazing Grace” during the Lakers’ tribute to Kobe. pic.twitter.com/NV88OpW5Uq — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

Usher was accompanied by a pipe organ for his emotional performance. Behind him stood two floral arrangements that displayed the numbers 8 and 24, Bryant's numbers when he played for the Lakers.

Usher was photographed before the game sitting in the stands, the somber still making the rounds on the internet showing the musician sitting deep in thought amongst a sea of Bryant's jerseys.

Usher sits alone in the stands at the Staples Center before his performance tonight to honor Lakers great Kobe Bryant on Janu. 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

On Monday, the 41-year-old musician tweeted a photo of himself with Bryant, alongside the caption, "Missin You..."