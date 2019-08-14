Dog lovers and Disney fans, brace yourselves!

We've got a look at the pair of rescue pups who'll take on the title characters in a new live-action "Lady and the Tramp" remake, and they're absolutely adorable.

On Tuesday, the Official Disney Fan Club released the cover image for the next issue of its "Disney twenty-three" magazine, and on it were the two dogs who are set to fall in love over a plate of pasta this fall.

Playing the part of Tramp is a scruffy gray canine, who's a picture-perfect match for the streetwise terrier mix in the beloved 1955 animated feature. As for Lady, who was a golden American cocker spaniel in the original, she'll played by a golden and white parti-colored spaniel.

But since these dogs aren't as talkative as their cartoon counterparts, they'll get some help from other actors. "Men in Black: International" and "Westworld's" Tessa Thompson will voice Lady, while "The Leftovers" star Justin Theroux takes on Tramp.

And they're just part of the star-studded cast who'll bring pups to life in the tale. Fans can also look forward to hearing screen legend Sam Elliott (as bloodhound Trusty) and hit maker Janelle Monáe (as fluffy pooch Peg).

And here's a real-life spoiler alert about all the rescue dogs in the film: According to "Disney twenty-three," the entire canine cast "found 'forever homes' when production ended."

The new "Lady and the Tramp" will come hot on the heels of several live-action adaptations of Disney cartoon classics, including "Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast," in addition to the recent blockbuster photo-realistic remake of "The Lion King." But unlike all of those previous releases, this one isn't headed to the big screen at all.

"Lady and the Tramp" will make its debut when Disney's streaming service, Disney+, launches November 12.